‘Star Wars Day’ sales, deals and freebies aplenty on May 4

Rey (Daisy Ridley) and BB-8 are seen in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." David James Lucasfilm

The “Star Wars” franchise is so popular that it has its own holiday. Each year on May 4, people around the globe celebrate “Star Wars Day”.

Recognizing “Star Wars” on May 4 reportedly dates back to 1979 when Margaret Thatcher took office as U.K. prime minister and was congratulated with an ad in the London Evening News which read, “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations.” The ad was a play on the popular movie line, “May the force be with you, Luke.”

“Star Wars Day” activities range from simple social media tweets and office humor to costume events and themed parties. However you plan to celebrate, here are some spectacular deals on “Star Wars” merchandise, movies, games and more.

“Star Wars” movies: Deals on entertainment

If your way of celebrating May the 4th is to watch “Star Wars” movies or get some free souvenirs, check out these movie and entertainment discounts.

Amazon Video: Get the six-movie digital collection — including Episode I through Episode VI — for $79.99 on Amazon.com.

Barnes & Noble: Take 20 percent off one item — obviously something from the “Star Wars” collection — with code C8EGU431TVN57 through May 14.

Barnes & Noble:For just $17.39, get the book “Thrawn” by Timothy Zahn in hardcover plus a double-sided poster featuring Thrawn.

Great American Ballpark: Take advantage of the “Star Wars” ticket package and get an exclusive Stormtrooper bobblehead with your ticket to the May 5 or May 6 game featuring the Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants. Ticket prices are $30 and $55, depending on your seats. While supplies last.

Sales online and at retail stores

Shop and save on a variety of “Star Wars” merchandise with these offers from Sphero, Toys “R” Us and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open the RetailMeNot app and scan the savings code to take 20 percent off your in-store purchase.

Build-A-Bear: Get free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Fill your cart with plush “Star Wars” characters like Yoda and Chewbacca.

Hot Topic: Take $30 off $75 with code 68HP6M9B through June 4. This is your chance to score fun “Star Wars” clothes and accessories at a serious discount.

JCPenney: Use code 2YOUSAVE through May 5 to take an extra 30 percent off your total when paying with your JCPenney credit card. The department store offers “Star Wars” gear for the whole family, so stock up.

Kohl’s: Take 20 percent off in-store and online purchases — including “Star Wars” merchandise — starting May 4.

Sphero: All “Star Wars” products will be $20 off from May 4 to May 7.

Toys “R” Us: All “Star Wars: Rogue One” figures, role play and vehicles are 25 percent off from now through May 20. Toys “R” Us is also offering a $10 savings on all LEGO Star Wars purchases of $50 or more from May 4 to May 6 (some exclusions apply). Plus, all stores will host a Nationwide LEGO Star Wars Building Event on May 6 from noon to 2 p.m., where you can build and take home a Micro Princess Leia.

Deals on food

From pizza deals to discounted burritos, eat your way through “Star Wars Day” without paying full price.

Godfather’s Pizza Coupon: Save $4 on a jumbo pizza on “Star Wars Day” and every day through Dec. 31 with this coupon.

Mazzio’s: Get a large one-topping pizza for $8 with this coupon through June 30.

Papa John’s: Use coupon code HAS25 online to save 25 percent off all regular-priced items through May 31.

Rubio’s: Take $2 off a Panko-Crusted Crispy Shrimp Burrito through May 14 with this printable coupon.

Steak ‘n Shake: Celebrate “Star Wars Day” with $2 off a Steak ‘n Shake Meal when you present this printable coupon through May 10.

So whether you’re going to a costume party dressed as Princess Leia or Yoda or just want to get a good deal on some “Star Wars” merchandise, May the 4th be with you.