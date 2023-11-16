Starbucks baristas walk off job in Vegas

Starbucks workers at three stores in Las Vegas are joining the “Red Cup Rebellion” of workers walking off the job on one of the busiest days of the year.

Starbucks workers at three stores in Las Vegas are joining the “Red Cup Rebellion” of workers walking off the job on one of the busiest days of the year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Starbucks workers at three stores in Las Vegas are striking Thursday, joining a coast-to-coast “Red Cup Rebellion” of workers walking off the job on one of the busiest days of the year.

Baristas across the country are demanding the multinational coffee chain bargain with the Starbucks Workers United over staffing, scheduling and other issues. The strike comes on Red Cup Day, when the company hands out tens of thousands of free reusable cups, one of its busiest customer traffic days of the year.

Starbucks workers say they want the company to turn off mobile ordering on future promotion days — things they say are scheduled with increasing frequency.

“For years, we have dealt with huge transactions, multiple group orders, coffee travelers left and right, 3rd place safety issues, and more,” workers said in a Thursday press release. “All while still having to smile through it all. Partners have come and gone, but we worry even for those partners who have never worked on a day so chaotic. It’s the partners’ turn to hold the reigns of their stores, and Starbucks needs to meet at the table to work with us as fellow partners.”

Promotion days and mass-pushed offers cause a flood of customers to stores without enough staffing to cover the rush, according to the release. On Red Cup Day, the customer demands can turn angry when the supply of red cups runs out.

Workers at the 122 E. Clark Ave. in downtown Las Vegas and 1772 S. Rainbow Blvd. in Rainbow Express Village will host picket lines from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday. Baristas at 2001 E. Lake Mead Blvd. will also be on strike but will not be picketing, according to the release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.