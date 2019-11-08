Starbucks, Review-Journal partner for free digital news access

The Review-Journal is one of 23 publications taking part in a Starbucks program offering free digital access to local and national news outlets through its free in-store Wi-Fi.

A new partnership between Starbucks and the Review-Journal ensures the coffee giant’s customers have unlimited access to Las Vegas news.

The Review-Journal is one of 23 publications selected to participate in a Starbucks test program that offers free digital access to local and national news outlets through its free in-store Wi-Fi at company-operated stores in the United States.

In addition to the Review-Journal, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, the New York Post, the Miami Herald, the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Times and The Baltimore Sun are being offered, among other newspaper websites.

“Morning coffee has always been best-served with your local newspaper, and it’s great that our readers can now have unfettered access to the robust and quality journalism provided by the Review-Journal,” RJ Vice President of Audience and Circulation Chris Blaser said. “We look forward to expanding and refining this, and similar, programs as we continue to explore better ways to serve our readers.”

The coffee chain said it’s “just the beginning” when it announced the limited pilot program last month.

“We will continue to listen and learn from our customers, looking for new opportunities to deliver news, content and experiences that are relevant to our customers, inspiring to our partners and meaningful to our communities,” a company news release said.

The partnership will expand the RJ’s reach to roughly 8,600 Starbucks locations nationally, and local stores will promote the RJ on its mobile app as well as to the company’s 47 million e-mail subscribers, according to Blaser.

The campaign comes at the same time the Review-Journal has introduced newspaper racks equipped with flat-screen monitors streaming RJ-produced videos into 107 Terrible Herbst locations in Southern Nevada.

