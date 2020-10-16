65°F
State jobless down dips in September but remains elevated

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2020 - 5:35 am
 

Nevada is on a long road to economic recovery as the state’s employment office reports slow job gains in September.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said the state added 3,400 jobs in September but the number of jobs since September 2019 has dropped by 127,000.

The state’s unemployment rate in September was 12.6 percent, up 8.9 percent year-over-year. Nevada’s rate comes in higher than the national unemployment rate of a seasonally adjusted 7.9 percent.

“Employment has regained just under half of the more than 287,300 jobs lost from February to April, and the unemployment rate has fallen sharply since it reached a record high of 30.1 percent,” DETR Chief Economist David Schmidt said in a statement. “Although the labor market continues to improve, Nevada remains one of the states most impacted by the COVID pandemic.”

An estimated 13.2 percent of the state’s workforce was unemployed in August.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

