State offering rent relief to small businesses, nonprofits

Small businesses and nonprofits in Nevada can apply for rent relief from the state in a few weeks.

A $20 million grant program, using federal coronavirus relief funds, will provide up to $10,000 to eligible commercial-property tenants, the Nevada state treasurer’s office announced Monday.

To qualify, an applicant must, among other things, have no more than 50 full-time workers, show a minimum 30 percent loss of gross monthly revenue after March due to the pandemic, and not have any outstanding tax liens.

Their landlords will receive the grant payments directly and must agree not to start eviction proceedings against the tenants for 90 days following the receipt of funds, the treasurer’s office said.

The program’s one-week application window opens Aug. 24.

State officials expect around 2,000 to 3,000 businesses to receive rental assistance through the program, the news release said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office announced the grants June 25, the same day he ordered a gradual lifting of his temporary freeze on evictions and foreclosures.

At the time, the governor’s office also said $30 million would be earmarked for residential rental help.

“We understand that significant action is needed so that Nevadans can remain in their homes and businesses can stay open,” State Treasurer Zach Conine said in that news release.

