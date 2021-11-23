State officials to host JobFest 2021 at Convention Center

State officials are hosting a job fair early next month that’s expected to draw more than 110 employers hiring for more than 10,000 open positions.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is seen during a commencement ceremony at the yet-to-be finished Fontainebleau on the north Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The job fair, dubbed JobFest 2021, will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall, and many employers plan to hire on the spot, officials announced Tuesday. The job fair is expected to draw more than 110 employers who will be hiring for more than 10,000 positions.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development are putting on the job fair, which will also include skills training and COVID-19 and flu vaccinations. Parking and admission are free.

“We’re ensuring that job seekers can find employment that works for their family and lifestyle,” employment department director Elisa Cafferata said.

More employers are added to the job fair daily, and the state is looking to create high-paying jobs and help Nevadans get those jobs, Sisolak said in a written statement.

“There is no priority more important for me than Nevada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sisolak said.

Nevada has consistently had one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, and Clark County has the highest unemployment rate in the state.

The state economy continues to rely on the hospitality, gaming and tourism industries, all of which were hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic. Gaming has rebounded to post record win totals in 2021 while the hospitality and tourism industries — as well as their staffing — have been slower to recover.

The state unemployment rate has ticked down each month this year, dipping to 7.3 percent in October.

“The availability of jobs is a true indication that Nevada’s economy is rebounding,” economic development office executive director Michael Brown said.

He suggested job seekers visit nv.emsiskills.com for job listings and information on how to meet qualifications. Nevada JobConnect and other agencies will be there to connect job seekers with resources to learn new skills and find new careers, officials said a release.

Employers expected at the job fest include Amazon, Arizona Charlie’s, Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Clark County, the state of Nevada, MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas Urban League, University Medical Center and Vegas PBS.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Immunize Nevada will offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, as well as flu shots, to attendees. The release notes that COVID-19 vaccines are approved for children 5 and up, and multiple employers require vaccination as a condition of employment.

Preregistration is encouraged at www.nvcareercenter.org.

