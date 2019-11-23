Steep discounts, early hours sweep Las Vegas stores for Black Friday

Retailers started doling out the deals as early as the first week of November. Below is a list of store hours and promotions by some stores in Southern Nevada.

(Getty Images)

Retailers started doling out the deals as early as the first week of November. Below is a list of store hours and promotions by some stores in Southern Nevada.

— Walmart introduced its online “Buy Now” and pre-Black Friday deals this month. Customers can now find special pricing on products like the Apple 10.5” iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for $599 (save $400), Samsung Galaxy 8GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $77.99 (save $50) and Shark DuoClean Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum NV770 for $149 (save $90). The main Black Friday event begins online Wednesday at 7 a.m. Walmart stores will open their doors Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m.

— Kohl’s will offer limited-time, online-only deals Monday through Wednesday. Meanwhile for Black Friday, shoppers can start buying doorbuster items online Thursday at 10:01 p.m. or head in store starting at 5 p.m. until 1 p.m. Friday. Some doorbuster items include the Nintendo Switch console for $319.99, the Hover-1 Firefly self-balancing scooter with Bluetooth at $129.99 and Amazon Echo Show 5 compact 5.5-in. smart display with Alexa for $49.99.

— Best Buy will open its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and remain open until 1 a.m. Friday. It will then re-open that day at 8 a.m. Deals include 58-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Fire TV Edition with free Amazon Echo Dot for $199.99 as well as savings of up to $1,000 for items such as a Hydrow Connected Rower, Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, iPad Pro and 0-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR.

— Downtown Summerlin retailers will also be open starting Thanksgiving Day such as Boot Barn at 10 a.m., Old Navy at 3 p.m., Ulta Beauty and Lucky Brand Jeans opening at 4 p.m. with most of the other retailers opening their doors at 5 p.m. Deals include Old Navy offering 50 percent off everything from November 27 until November 29. Oakley has up to 50 percent off select styles while supplies last. Nordstrom Rack is taking an additional 30 percent off its red-tag clearance November 30 through December 2. On Friday only, red-tag clearance items will be 50 percent off. Also, Las Vegas Ballpark Team Store is offering 50 percent off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

— Fashion Show will open Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. until midnight. It will reopen Friday at 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.