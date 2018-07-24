Stephen Hall joins the Review-Journal as CFO

The Review-Journal has a new man in charge of finances. Stephen Hall started as CFO on Monday. Hall previously served as vice president of finance for GateHouse Media’s central U.S. region, working out of Canton, Ohio.

Review-Journal Chief Financial Officer Stephen Hall on Monday, July 23, 2018, at the Review-Journal studio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

“I am pleased to be joining an organization that puts so much emphasis on producing a high-quality product for our customers every day,” he said. “I look forward to getting more involved in the community in the coming months.”

Hall is an accounting graduate of the State University of New York-Plattsburgh and has worked with media companies for about 25 years.

“Steve Hall brings a wealth of experience to the Review-Journal,” RJ Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said. “He is a proven leader and brings a deep knowledge of the 21st-century media environment. He will play a key role in the RJ’s continued financial success.”

GateHouse previously owned the RJ and sold it to current owner News+Media Group, which is controlled by the family of Sheldon Adelson, CEO and president of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

GateHouse owns daily and weekly newspapers across the country.

