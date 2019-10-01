54°F
Business

Stock fee war escalates as Schwab drops trading commissions

The Associated Press
October 1, 2019 - 7:40 am
 

NEW YORK — Charles Schwab is dropping commissions for online trading of U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds, the latest slash in an industry battle that’s drastically cut the cost of investing.

Tuesday’s announcement sent shares of other brokerages plummeting. TD Ameritrade lost 21% in morning trading, on pace for its worst day in 13 years. E-Trade Financial lost 18%. Schwab fell 8%.

Schwab said commissions for mobile and web trading of stocks and ETFs listed in the U.S. and Canada will drop to zero from $4.95 on Monday. The industry has been slashing fees across investments for years, as customers demand lower expenses. Stock mutual funds last year kept $55 in fees for every $10,000 invested, according to the Investment Company Institute. That’s down from $100 in 2003.

In an Aug. 21, 2019 photo, instructor Chris Powicki speaks during an interview at Cape Cod Comm ...
Trump’s windmill hatred a worry for booming industry
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Rodrique Ngowi The Associated Press

Turbines are rising by the thousands across America, from remote Texas plains to farms in Iowa. And the boom now is expanding offshore. But, President Donald Trump hates wind turbines.

Forever 21 at Downtown Summerlin (Google maps)
Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
The Associated Press

Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

FILE- In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo a banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is ...
Hope of coming back to shuttered GM plant fades for workers
By John Seewer, Tom Krisher and Jonathan Mattise The Associated Press

Of the workers who once staffed the plant around the clock, about 3,400 took GM up on transferring to factories around the country.

Mitchell Langberg (Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck)
The Ladder: Law firm forms crisis management group

The law firm of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has formed a crisis management group led by shareholder Mitch Langberg and Chief Culture and Communications Officer Lara Day.