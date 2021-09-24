87°F
Stores hiring for holidays; some to offer more hours to current workers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2021 - 10:06 am
 
An exterior view of Target on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Ch ...
An exterior view of Target on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Retailers are thinking ahead announcing plans to hire thousands of seasonal employees for the holiday season. But some retailers are cutting back and opting to offer more hours to its current employees.

Target announced Thursday it would be hiring 100,000 seasonal associates, about 30,000 less than last year. And seasonal hires would have the opportunity to stay at Target after the holidays, according to a company news release. Job seekers can apply at TargetSeasonalJobs.com.

To make up for the fewer seasonal workers, the company said it will offer 5 million additional hours of work for its part-time and full-time employees, adding a total of $75 million in pay for its associates.

Kohl’s announced a similar plan last week stating it would “be offering current associates extra hours to support continued growth throughout the holiday season.”

However, the department store said it plans to add 90,000 seasonal workers, similar to previous years.

While applicants can find more information online at careers.Kohls.com, job seekers also can visit one of its 13 stores in Nevada, including eight in Southern Nevada next month. The retailer said it will be hosting a hiring event at all of its stores Oct. 21-23 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Macy’s said it would be hiring about 48,000 seasonal employees and an additional 28,000 full- and part-time workers at its stores including luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury.

Macy’s operates five retail locations in Southern Nevada and one Bluemercury store.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online at macysjobs.com and bluemercury.com.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

