Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive

Some Nevada businesses will begin curbside pickup operations on Friday, after Gov. Steve Sisolak issued new store operations parameters earlier this week.

The District at Green Valley Ranch has a few stores hoping to take advantage of curbside business when it's available on Friday. (Google Street View)

It’s been an anxious time for Nevada retail business owners, waiting for the OK to reopen their shops and start making money during the statewide pandemic-related shutdown.

Michele Walker, however, has been too busy to think about reopening her Henderson embroidery store.

She said she’s been making masks for the last several weeks — “a couple hundred of them” with “another hundred on order” — giving them away or selling them to other businesses.

“I’ve been sewing my fingers to the bone,” the 61-year-old owner of Imaginations Unlimited said.

She closed her doors to the public during Gov. Steve Sisolak’s statewide shutdown. It’s just her and her grandkids at the shop, she said, and the only orders she’s filled during the shutdown were the masks and some uniforms for the Henderson Police Department academy.

Caught off-guard

So when Sisolak announced Wednesday that all retail businesses, including nonessential retailers, would be able to operate with a curbside commerce model beginning Friday, she was caught a bit off-guard.

“I haven’t really thought about it too much,” Walker said Thursday.

Sisolak had ordered casinos and other nonessential businesses closed March 15 to help contain the coronavirus, while letting construction, hospitals, grocery stores and other businesses deemed essential stay open.

Sisolak announced he was extending the stay-at-home order through May 15, with the goal of having standalone businesses begin to reopen by that date.

A report by the U.S. Small Business Administration found there were 270,079 small businesses in Nevada with a combined 487,407 employees in 2018.

At a Thursday news conference, Sisolak said his goal was to begin “Phase 1” of reopening businesses in the state by May 15. Standalone businesses may be allowed to reopen by that time, though with strict safety guidelines and a preference for curbside pickup or delivery.

Some ready Friday

In the meantime, some Nevada businesses will take advantage of Sisolak’s decision to permit curbside pickup operations on Friday.

The District at Green Valley Ranch features a few of those stores planning their curbside reopenings.

Among them are REI and Pottery Barn, according to Heath McCue, a spokesman for the Henderson shopping plaza. REI will have a designated spot behind its store for deliveries and Pottery Barn will have a “yellow curb area” behind the store for curbside deliveries, McCue said.

At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, customers can pick up their orders by standing in designated spots 6 feet apart from one another and waiting for their names to be called. Customers can park on Main Street or to the back of the business, McCue said.

A spokeswoman for fabric and craft retailer Joann said those stores would be open for curbside pickup on Friday, though it wasn’t clear whether all Nevada stores would offer those services. The spokeswoman directed customers to visit joann.com/buy-online-pickup-in-store for more information.

‘Curbside’ photographer

Mikel Conrad, of Mikel’s Photography Design on Henderson’s Water Street, said he isn’t quite sure how a curbside reopening applies to his business, but he’s going to try anyway.

Come Friday, he’ll begin scheduling and charging for portraits at people’s homes, parks or elsewhere. He said he will practice social distancing and other “common sense sanitary things that mom taught.”

If customers call with interest in taking photos inside of his studio, Conrad said he’ll oblige with the caveat they should be prepared to wash or sanitize their hands and practice social distancing. He said he’s spent the last couple of days cleaning his entire studio.

High school senior portraits usually make April a big month for him, bringing in around $40,00 in revenue, he said. Conrad said he made about $2,000 this month. He doesn’t expect to make a whole lot more next month.

“Sooner or later, I’ve gotta catch up on my rent,” Conrad said.

Walker, of Imaginations Unlimited, has emailed her customers to let them know her store will be open for curbside pickup and plans to get an “open for business” banner for the outside of her shop.

Her customers can pay and order online, and then later pick up their orders from the curb outside her store at 19C S. Water St.

Limiting contact

Walker said she has no desire to be touching physical money or credit cards these days.

It’s unfortunate, she said, that customers can’t enter her store. It is an embroidery store, after all, and Walker is concerned it will be tough to show her customers what she has available.

Imaginations Unlimited is usually open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, though Walker said she hasn’t yet determined what her official hours will be.

A significant portion of Imaginations Unlimited’s customer base consists of other companies in town. Many of those companies have laid off or furloughed their employees during the shutdown, so the demand likely won’t match what it used to be.

She plans to find out one way or another.

“I don’t know how busy I’ll be,” Walker said. “I don’t know if I’ll have anything to do.”

