Strat to stay open ‘to preserve jobs’ during coronavirus spread

Golden Entertainment, which operates the Strat, plans to keep its properties open and “do (its) best to preserve the jobs of the hardworking men and women” who work there, according to a Monday letter to employees.

An aerial view of the Strat Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Golden Entertainment, which operates the Strat, plans to keep its properties open and “do (its) best to preserve the jobs of the hardworking men and women” who work there, according to a Monday letter to employees.

“This business doesn’t exist without you, our best-in-class team members and our greatest asset, and I am grateful for your continued efforts through this very challenging time,” according to a Monday letter signed by CEO Blake Sartini.

The company is taking “extra precautions” during the outbreak, including placing hand sanitizers in public areas and increasing the frequency of cleaning areas of high contact, like slot machines and table games, according to the letter.

There are now team member wellness checks prior to entering the workspace, and the company has begun utilizing social distancing by cutting capacity by half in its hotels, casino restaurants, casino gaming floors, entertainment venues, keno and bingo rooms and taverns, according to the letter.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.