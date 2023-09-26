Strip, downtown hospitality workers expected to authorize strike

Culinary Union members will decide Tuesday if they are prepared to strike over negotiations in citywide contracts for the hospitality industry on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

Culinary Union members cast their ballots during a strike vote at Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Thousands of Culinary Local 226 members turned out to the Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday where they are expected to vote in favor of a strike authorization, ramping up the pressure on Las Vegas hotel-casino companies to reach contract agreements.

Speaking to reporters after the vote, union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said another round of negotiations will be held next week. If no contract is achieved then, “all bets are off” on setting a strike deadline.

“We’d love to be able to say we have a deal,” Pappageorge, the union’s chief negotiator, said. “We’re not expecting it at this point.”

If a strike occurs, it would not have an end date, Pappageorge said. Walk outs would start at MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts, where contracts for about 40,000 union members have already expired.

“I’ll say that we’re optimistic but after five months, we’re not getting anywhere with any of the major companies,” Pappageorge said. “This is going to send a strong message to these companies.”

Workers who showed up for Tuesday morning’s vote said they were ready to strike for fair wages, workplace safety improvements and job protections from advancing technology. Workers have another chance to vote this evening.

Glen Wilson, a room service waiter at Caesars Palace of 23 years, said he and others wanted “a fair share of the pie.”

“They wouldn’t want 50,000 people on strike, blocking up Tropicana and blocking up Spring Mountain (during Formula One Grand Prix),” Wilson said. “We’re just trying to show them that this isn’t about stopping a race or preventing anybody coming to Las Vegas. This is like, just pay us our fair share. One job should be enough.”

Culinary officials say they are negotiating for wage increases; lowered housekeeping quotas and mandated daily room cleanings; stronger on-the-job safety programs; extended recall rights and more.

The union contracts cover non-gaming employees, including guest room attendants, servers, porters, bellmen, cooks, bartenders, laundry workers and kitchen workers at about 50 Strip and downtown properties.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.