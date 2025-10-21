77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Strip interactive entertainment concept files for bankruptcy

CEO/Co-Founder Brandon Garrett runs through a main gaming area as light paints his movements at ...
CEO/Co-Founder Brandon Garrett runs through a main gaming area as light paints his movements at Electric Playhouse, a new high-tech social gaming place opening soon at The Forum Shops at Caesars on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Green Valley Ranch's new logo will soon appear on the exterior signage and marquees of the reso ...
This Henderson casino-hotel property unveils new logo as part of major renovation
The Poker Palace is seen in North Las Vegas on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas R ...
Inside Gaming: North Las Vegas casino property sells
Iconic magician Teller poses for a portrait near his home in southwest Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 1 ...
Las Vegas housing project concerns the neighbors. Just ask this famed headliner
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
Measles case confirmed in visitor to Las Vegas airport
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2025 - 11:48 am
 

A high-tech, social gaming venue on the Strip has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court documents.

Electric Playhouse NV LLC, which operates the Electric Playhouse inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, filed its petition Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. The company did not specify a reason for the filing.

The company listed between $1 million and $10 million in assets and liabilities. A list of the company’s 20 largest unsecured creditors shows total claims exceeding $4.4 million.

The bankruptcy clerk filed a notice on Tuesday stating that Electric Playhouse NV’s petition was incomplete, missing several required financial statements, creditor lists and disclosures. The company has a limited time to correct the deficiencies or risk dismissal of the case.

Electric Playhouse is an interactive entertainment concept that combines motion-activated gaming with dining and social experiences. The Albuquerque-based company opened its first location in New Mexico in 2021 and expanded to Las Vegas in June 2024, occupying about 10,000 square feet on the Terrace Level of The Forum Shops.

As of Tuesday morning, Electric Playhouse remains open to the public, and staff were unaware of any impending changes to its hours of operation.

The venue features dozens of motion-activated games and immersive experiences that use sensors and 360-degree projection mapping to transform walls, floors and tables into reactive digital environments. Guests’ movements serve as controllers, eliminating the need for headsets or handheld devices.

Electric Playhouse is not affiliated with Caesars Entertainment, Vici Properties or Simon Property Group, which operates The Forum Shops.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford addresses the media during a press conference at the Grant S ...
AG Ford sues feds over $150M in low-income solar funds
By / RJ

“President Trump has tried to illegally claw back funds from Nevada after hardworking residents of our state have put in the work to address our energy needs,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement.

MORE STORIES