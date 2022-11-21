62°F
jeff_german
Business

Subrina Hudson named Review-Journal business editor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2022 - 1:44 pm
 
Subrina Hudson photographed at the Review-Journal’s studio on Friday, March 4, 2022, in ...
Subrina Hudson photographed at the Review-Journal's studio on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Subrina Hudson has been named business editor at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hudson has led the business desk since August in an interim role, less than a year after being named assistant business editor in September 2021.

She joined the Review-Journal in the summer of 2019 as a reporter covering retail and real estate. Hudson distinguished herself with coverage of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and Nevada workers’ frustration with obtaining benefits during the pandemic.

“I’m excited to step into this new chapter at the Review-Journal, and I feel lucky to be able to support our amazing team of reporters,” Hudson said. “I look forward to continuing our award-winning coverage of Southern Nevada’s dynamic business community and turning a spotlight on policies that can impact readers’ lives.”

Hudson replaces Marian Green, who became deputy metro editor in August.

Before joining the Review-Journal, Hudson covered luxury real estate, automotive, retail and advertising for the Orange County Business Journal. She has also worked for The Real Deal and Los Angeles Business Journal.

“Subrina has done a terrific job as interim business editor over the last four months, overseeing coverage of major gaming, tourism and real estate news,” Review-Journal Managing Editor Anastasia Hendrix said. ”Her team consistently delivers solid reporting that helps readers better understand the valley’s dynamic economic landscape.”

The Los Angeles native has a master’s in journalism from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s in journalism from Boston University.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

