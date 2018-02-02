Sugarboo & Co. coming to Las Vegas Strip

Grand Canal Shoppes will open its first West Coast area location for a seller of paintings, jewelry and other decorative items.

Sugarboo & Co. products on display at one of the company's locations. Sugarboo will open its first West Coast area location at Grand Canal Shoppes. SUGARBOO

Sugarboo & Co., based in Roswell, Georgia, will open its Las Vegas Strip store around April, company spokeswoman Nicole Bernath said Thursday.

Clark County issued a permit earlier this month that details $210,000 of work for the retailer’s 1,500-square-foot store.

Sugarboo has locations in Georgia; Kentucky; Austin, Texas and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The foot traffic at the Disney location made the family behind Sugarboo interested in another tourist destination, Bernath said.

“Our brand recognition is definitely growing,” she said.

Artist Rebecca Puig started the company in 2005 as a wholesaler of gift items and opened her first store about five years ago. Sugarboo’s name comes from a nickname for her children.

The Las Vegas location will be Sugarboo’s 10th store and is expected to hire at least 10 employees, Bernath said.

Grand Canal Shoppes, owned by publicly-traded real estate investment trust GCP Inc., is housed inside The Venetian and Palazzo hotel-casinos.

“People love receiving items made just for them, and that is exactly what Sugarboo offers,”GCP spokeswoman Janet LaFevre said. “We believe that this all-new store will be a huge hit.”

