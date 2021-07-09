Summer Job Fair expected to draw 5K job seekers

More than 5,000 people are expected to be seeking their next job during Friday’s massive Summer Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

More than 5,000 people are expected to be seeking their next job during today’s massive Summer Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

The fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes 125 employers looking to hire for more than 14,000 open job positions, according to a Clark County release.

Among the employers slated to attend are Tesla, Amazon, CVS, Caesars Entertainment, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, University Medical Center, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Walmart Neighborhood Market, according to the release.

Some employers will hold on-site interviews. The job fair has free parking and use of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, the underground tunnel transit system. The Southern Nevada Health District also will be at the fair to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations.

Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson, Tick Segerblom and Marilyn Kirkpatrick are hosting the Summer Job Fair in partnership with Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Centers, Nevada JobConnect, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Metropolitan Police Department.

“We are encouraged by the overwhelming response to this job fair by employers and job seekers,” Gibson said in the release. “With the extra federal unemployment benefits expiring in early September, we want to encourage anyone who is receiving unemployment benefits to find a new job now before their budget is impacted.”

Contact Dylan Svoboda at dsvoboda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @dylanksvoboda on Twitter.