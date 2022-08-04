Summerlin Daiso store to hold grand opening this month

Popular Japanese retailer Daiso will open its Downtown Summerlin location later this month.

Customers enter Daiso, a popular Japanese discount store, during the grand opening of its first store, located at Arroyo Market Square in southwest Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Japanese discount store Daiso is gearing up for the opening of its second Las Vegas location.

The popular retail chain, known for selling items around $1.50, announced it will be opening its Downtown Summerlin store, next to Skechers, on Aug. 20.

The first 100 customers to attend the 10 a.m. grand opening on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 will receive a goodie bag with a minimum $30 purchase or a plushie with a minimum $50 purchase.

Daiso’s entry into Nevada started last year when it opened its first store at Arroyo Market Square in December. The grand opening drew hundreds of shoppers, causing a line that wrapped around the store and onto the sidewalk on Badura Avenue, behind the plaza in the southwest valley.

The retailer sells a number of items such as home goods, kitchenware, electronics, beauty supplies, stationary, “kawaii,” or cute, gift items and party supplies as well as Asian snacks and holiday merchandise.

The company plans to open a third location in Henderson.

It operates nearly 6,000 stores in Japan and worldwide as of February 2021, according to the company’s website.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.