Summerlin developer Hughes Corp. sees another shake-up at the top

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp.’s chief executive has stepped down after less than a year at the helm.

Paul Layne retired as CEO on Thursday and will leave the board of directors as well, Hughes Corp. announced Monday.

The company’s president and chief financial officer, David O’Reilly, has been named interim chief executive, the news release said.

Layne, a former regional president with the developer, took the top post in October as part of a broader corporate shake-up, after Hughes Corp. weighed a possible sale of the company.

Hughes Corp. sells land to homebuilders in Summerlin, which spans 22,500 acres along the Las Vegas Valley’s western rim and commands some of the highest home and land prices in Southern Nevada.

The company also owns the Las Vegas Aviators minor league baseball team; its stadium, Las Vegas Ballpark; and the 106-acre Downtown Summerlin open-air mall, located across the street from the ballpark.

