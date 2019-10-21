Summerlin developer Hughes replaces CEO; president to step down

After weighing a possible sale of the company, Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. has replaced its top boss and unveiled other plans to save and make money.

Hughes Corp. announced Monday that regional executive Paul Layne has replaced CEO David Weinreb, effective immediately, and that both Weinreb and President Grant Herlitz “will step down from the company.”

The developer also said it would reduce overhead expenses by $45 million to $50 million annually through changes to its organizational structure and a corporate office consolidation in Texas.

Moreover, it plans to sell about $2 billion worth of “non-core assets” over the next 12 to 18 months, generating around $600 million in cash proceeds after debt repayment and transaction costs, the company said.

The funds will be used to buy back shares and for development opportunities in its “core” master-planned communities, Hughes Corp. said.

