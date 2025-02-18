Summerlin golf course to become private club after sale

The Summerlin course was recently purchased by a private investment company for $30.5 million.

Bear’s Best Las Vegas golf course in The Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin will become a private country club after being sold.

The course sold last year to Las Vegas-based Mulligan Holdings Inc. for $30.5 million, according to property records. In an email obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal that was sent to members, the owners said they will still be booking tee times up for the public until June 22.

The property sits on 200-plus acres just west of the 215 Beltway in Summerlin South and includes golf great Jack Nicklaus’ favorite holes on the course.

“We will continue to prioritize the golf experience for our daily players and want to thank the incredible team that has made Bear’s Best one of the premier golf courses in the Las Vegas Valley,” the new owners said in a statement to the Review-Journal. “As we prepare for the next chapter, we look forward to redeveloping Bear’s Best into a world-class golf club, and social hub for the surrounding community, while further elevating Las Vegas as a globally recognized golf destination.”

A spokesperson for the company declined to comment on the switch to a private country club.

Mulligan Holdings was founded by Mike Mixer, a chairman with Colliers International who is based in Las Vegas and California-based businessman Andrew Pascal. Pascal is the co-founder and CEO of PlayStudios, an online gaming and gambling app and website.

Pascal previously was president and COO of Wynn Las Vegas from 2003-10, according to his LinkedIn profile. Mixer is also the former executive managing director and co-founder of the Colliers International Las Vegas office.

The course has won a number of awards and was named one of the best places to play by Golf Digest.

The previous owner, Bear’s Best Las Vegas L.P., is headquartered in Dallas. The seller couldn’t be reached f0r comment.

