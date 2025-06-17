Summerlin mother-and-daughter duo set up bakery in driveway

Aida Serrano stands in front of Mommy n Me Porch Bakery, a stand she operates outside her home and has restocked with treats daily for the past two months in Las Vegas June 11, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

A view of the inside of Mommy n Me Porch Bakery, a stand operated by Aida Serrano outside her home, which she has restocked with treats daily for the past two months, in Las Vegas June 11, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

A view of the inside of Mommy n Me Porch Bakery, a stand operated by Aida Serrano outside her home, where she restocks baked goods daily—including garlic sourdough— in Las Vegas June 11, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Mommy n Me Porch Bakery, has been run by Aida Serrano for past two months outside of her home in Las Vegas June 11, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Aida Serrano stands in front of Mommy n Me Porch Bakery, a stand she operates outside her home and has restocked with treats daily for the past two months in Las Vegas June 11, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Outside of Aida Serrano’s home sits a wooden structure with a pink canopy filled with lots of sweet treats.

Located in north Summerlin, Serrano and her daughter operated Mommy and Me Porch Bakery, right from their driveway. Licensed by the Southern Nevada Health District, the porch bakery is the first Serrano has seen in Las Vegas and has garnered social media success with over 10,000 followers on their Instagram in just two months.

Serrano has always enjoyed baking, making treats for her children since they were younger, starting off with making things like oatmeal cookies. Her adult daughter recently got the idea from social media to start a porch bakery with her mother.

“My daughter started saying, ‘Look at this. Like, why don’t we do this?’” said Serrano. “I was really scared at first, but it’s been great.”

Serrano focuses on the baking side, while her daughter, who has chosen not to be named, focuses on the business side and social media. Now, most days Serrano can be found in her kitchen, baking away, or bringing out new sheets of baked goods to the small cabinet in her yard, saying it has become like a full-time job.

“So, at the beginning, we thought we wanted to just do it on Fridays and then just for the weekend,” said Serrano. “But it’s been busy — sometimes a lot.”

The porch bakery offers multiple options for customers, such as sourdough bread and other loaves, brownies, cookies of all types and muffins. Prices range from $3 for a cookie, $4 for a brownie bar, $10 for a sourdough loaf or $15 for a specialty bread loaf.

Additionally, customers can pre-order items and request specialty goods through their Instagram, with pick-up offered at the bakery itself and at Wigglin’ Out Henderson.

All purchases are made via honor system, with QR codes for Cashapp and Venmo, a number listed for Zelle and a cash box located inside the bakery. There is also a camera inside to monitor everything that is taken out and to protect against theft since the cabinet is always unlocked.

According to Serrano, the community has been very supportive of the porch bakery, with her neighbors and other frequent customers in the area.

“We have a very, very good community,” said Serrano. “The neighbors have been very nice. We see them walking and buying, so we’re just very grateful for all of them.”

Currently, there are no plans for a storefront, but Serrano said she could use the extra hands. For now, customers can shop at the porch bakery 24/7 at 9100 Canyon Magic Ave.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.