Summerlin office building lands new tenant from Hughes Center

John Page, PwC's Las Vegas managing partner, poses for a portrait in his office at the Hughes Center office park in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An aerial view of One Summerlin, a nine-story office building, center, in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A view of the Hughes Center office park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

After three decades in the Hughes Center office park, PwC is moving to the suburbs.

The accounting giant has leased 8,000 square feet in One Summerlin, the nine-story office building in the middle of the open-air Downtown Summerlin mall, and plans to move there in mid-2025, said John Page, managing partner of PwC’s Las Vegas office.

PwC occupies almost 3,000 square feet in the Hughes Center, said Page, who noted that the firm’s headcount more than doubled in recent years to around 100 people locally and that it needed more space.

The firm contemplated staying in the Hughes Center and looked at several other prospective sites around the valley, Page said. But he pointed out that One Summerlin, off Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway, is surrounded by eateries and is near Las Vegas Ballpark and Red Rock Resort.

“I can’t wait,” he said of the move.

Downtown Summerlin landlord Howard Hughes Holdings confirmed PwC’s lease in the office building.

The 68-acre Hughes Center campus, off Flamingo Road about a mile east of the Strip, was widely viewed for years as Las Vegas’ top office park.

But in recent years, prominent tenants left for newer office space in the less-congested suburbs. A court-appointed receiver took charge of the Hughes Center last year, after lenders claimed in court papers that the office park’s landlord defaulted on its mortgage.

Overall, the Hughes Center’s vacancy rate is about 54 percent, according to real estate tracker CoStar.

Page said the Hughes Center has a lot of desirable components, including its location, and he noted that many of PwC’s clients in Las Vegas are in the casino and tourism industry.

But after 30 years in the same location, he said, the firm took an opportunity to step back and consider a new office.

