88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Summerlin site near Las Vegas Ballpark could soon host live events

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2019 - 3:33 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2019 - 6:27 pm

The Howard Hughes Corp. is looking to host events in a vacant site located near residential developments.

According to documents from Clark County, the real estate development company is looking to get a permit that would allow up to 20 temporary outdoor commercial events per year on an undeveloped 117 acre project site near the Las Vegas Ballpark, at the intersection of Griffith Peak Drive and South Town Center Drive.

Documents show existing multiple family and single family residential developments are located immediately to the east and south of the site.

Howard Hughes Corp. is looking for permission to conduct “live entertainment beyond daytime hours,” including fireworks, according to documents. It is also looking to reduce the distance required between the residential developments and live entertainment, outside activities, structures, and signs.

The use permit would also allow temporary outdoor commercial events longer than 10 days.

A spokesman for Howard Hughes Corp. did not respond to a request for comment.

A flyer posted on a mailbox in Summerlin about the permit application suggested some are opposed to the plan. The flyer outlined what the permit would allow with the words “Help us stop them” hand written across the top. The flyer warns that the event could bring unwanted noise, traffic and general disruption. The flyer advises neighbors to text Clark County Planning Commissioner Duy Nguyen and attend Tuesday’s Clark County Planning Commission meeting, when a vote on the permit is scheduled.

Nguyen did not respond to a request for comment.

Pamela Shnetter, who lives near the area and visited the Summerlin Centre Community Park Wednesday afternoon, said she would not be happy about additional, possibly loud events.

“If you have things going late past 10 I think there would be a lot of home owners who would not be happy about it,” she said. “I like my sleep.”

Glenn Eytinge, a Lone Mountain resident who visited a Coffee Bean on Charleston Boulevard Wednesday, said he would “probably have a problem” with that land being used for events if he lived on Sahara Avenue. “The idea is good, it gives people another activity to have an open venue for concerts or anything else,” he said. “But there’s noise pollution.”

Lauren Marcos, another Lone Mountain resident at the Coffee Bean, said she could understand why residents near the area may be upset.

“Summerlin is known as a family community,” she said. “I could understand why, if younger children who are underage are around when there’s partying and stuff, that could be a problem.”

Commission staff has recommended the board deny part of the permit, including the company’s request to conduct live entertainment beyond daytime hours and reduce the setback between the events and the residential developments.

“Staff finds the request is a self-imposed burden and the setback reduction may have an adverse and negative impact on the abutting residential development,” according to Clark County documents.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter. Review-Journal writer Amanda Bradford contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Caesars for sale?
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has been swept up in takeover speculation since the company’s share price tumbled last year amid disappointing earnings and concerns over a recession. Amid the decline, hedge funds scooped up shares. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn began buying shares of Caesars as early as January. Icahn acquired nearly 18 percent by mid-March. In February Icahn called on the Caesars board to study a sale as a way to boost shareholder value.
THE LATEST
 
Moulin Rouge prospective buyers miss deadline
By / RJ

An official of the company bidding to buy the historic Moulin Rouge site remained optimistic his group would soon demonstrate its financial wherewithal, blaming the hiccup on a lender changing the schedule of the wire transfer.

In this July 10, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the H ...
Fed cuts benchmark rate by quarter-point
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

The Federal Reserve cut a key policy rate by quarter-point, the first reduction in decade, to guard against ‘uncertainties.’