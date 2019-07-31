Summerlin site near Las Vegas Ballpark could soon host live events

A real estate development company is looking to allow up to 20 commercial events per year on an undeveloped site near the Las Vegas Ballpark and residential developments

The Las Vegas Ballpark® in Downtown Summerlin, home of the Las Vegas Aviators® Triple-A baseball team, makes final preparations on April 8th, 2019, the night before opening day. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Howard Hughes Corp. is looking to host events in a vacant site located near residential developments.

According to documents from Clark County, the real estate development company is looking to get a permit that would allow up to 20 temporary outdoor commercial events per year on an undeveloped 117 acre project site near the Las Vegas Ballpark, at the intersection of Griffith Peak Drive and South Town Center Drive.

Documents show existing multiple family and single family residential developments are located immediately to the east and south of the site.

Howard Hughes Corp. is looking for permission to conduct “live entertainment beyond daytime hours,” including fireworks, according to documents. It is also looking to reduce the distance required between the residential developments and live entertainment, outside activities, structures, and signs.

The use permit would also allow temporary outdoor commercial events longer than 10 days.

A spokesman for Howard Hughes Corp. did not respond to a request for comment.

A flyer posted on a mailbox in Summerlin about the permit application suggested some are opposed to the plan. The flyer outlined what the permit would allow with the words “Help us stop them” hand written across the top. The flyer warns that the event could bring unwanted noise, traffic and general disruption. The flyer advises neighbors to text Clark County Planning Commissioner Duy Nguyen and attend Tuesday’s Clark County Planning Commission meeting, when a vote on the permit is scheduled.

Nguyen did not respond to a request for comment.

Pamela Shnetter, who lives near the area and visited the Summerlin Centre Community Park Wednesday afternoon, said she would not be happy about additional, possibly loud events.

“If you have things going late past 10 I think there would be a lot of home owners who would not be happy about it,” she said. “I like my sleep.”

Glenn Eytinge, a Lone Mountain resident who visited a Coffee Bean on Charleston Boulevard Wednesday, said he would “probably have a problem” with that land being used for events if he lived on Sahara Avenue. “The idea is good, it gives people another activity to have an open venue for concerts or anything else,” he said. “But there’s noise pollution.”

Lauren Marcos, another Lone Mountain resident at the Coffee Bean, said she could understand why residents near the area may be upset.

“Summerlin is known as a family community,” she said. “I could understand why, if younger children who are underage are around when there’s partying and stuff, that could be a problem.”

Commission staff has recommended the board deny part of the permit, including the company’s request to conduct live entertainment beyond daytime hours and reduce the setback between the events and the residential developments.

“Staff finds the request is a self-imposed burden and the setback reduction may have an adverse and negative impact on the abutting residential development,” according to Clark County documents.

