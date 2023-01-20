Summerlin theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy

Village Square Stadium 18 is due to have its lease rejected on Feb. 15, according to court documents filed this week.

Village Square Stadium 18, 9400 W. Sahara Ave. (Google)

Regal Colonnade on Eastern Avenue in Henderson (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Summerlin movie theater has been listed, along with dozens of other U.S. theaters, to have its lease rejected next month as part of Cineworld’s ongoing bankruptcy filing.

The parent company of Regal Cinemas filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. On Tuesday, Cineworld, headquartered in England, submitted a list of theaters whose leases would be rejected.

Village Square Stadium 18, 9400 W. Sahara Ave., is due to have its lease rejected on Feb. 15, according to court documents.

The ongoing bankruptcy case was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas.

“The Debtors’ U.S. theater portfolio is a significant contributing factor to their current financial challenges,” Tuesday’s filing read.

The North American theater industry lost billions during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Business Insider reported that Regal has already closed at least 12 theaters across the nation, including the Colonnade Stadium 14 in Henderson. Cinematreasures.org said the complex closed September 14 because of the bankruptcy.

Pandemic woes

In October 2020, during the pandemic, Cineworld temporarily closed all 536 Regal theaters in the U.S. Las Vegas area theaters reopened in April 2021.

Regal is the valley’s largest theater chain. It operates the theaters at Aliante, Boulder Station, Downtown Summerlin, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort, Sunset Station and Village Square.

Cinemark, the No. 2 chain in the valley, under its Century banner, has theaters at Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast, as well as the Cinedome in Henderson.

Galaxy Theatres is the valley’s third-largest chain, with locations at Boulevard Mall, the Cannery and in Green Valley.

AMC, the nation’s largest theater chain, has theaters at Town Square and Rainbow Promenade.

