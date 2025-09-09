Summerlin ‘upscale’ boutique from Goodwill sets reopening date

The upscale secondhand store will open in a new, expanded location.

Déjà Blue Boutique is reopening at 9755 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, Goodwill said in an announcement. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File))

Goodwill of Southern Nevada announced the reopening of its upscale secondhand store at a new, expanded location in Summerlin.

Déjà Blue Boutique is reopening at 9755 W. Charleston Blvd. on Sept. 19, Goodwill said in an announcement. The previous storefront at 10300 W. Charleston Blvd. closed after the lease expired.

The 8,000-square-foot location will offer clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories with “high-quality fashions and upscale brands,” according to a news release. The store will have a “a unique shopping experience,” with a water fountain, work form local artists and a lounge area for shoppers.

“Over the course of a decade, the original Déjà Blue Boutique was renowned throughout Southern Nevada and beyond,” said Goodwill of Southern Nevada President and CEO Rick Neal in a statement. “Our community’s longtime support motivated us to create an elegant shopping experience that honors the generosity of our donors, the spirit of thrifting, and the people who benefit from Goodwill’s workforce development programs.”

The opening of Déjà Blue marks the 10th retail location from Goodwill of Southern Nevada.

The boutique will employ 30 team members. All donations and sales from the boutique will go toward Goodwill’s career services and train-to-hire programs said the release.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donations for the boutique will be accepted on-site or at other Goodwill locations during store hours or at one of three donation centers across the valley.

