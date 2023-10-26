69°F
Business

Sunny spot: Las Vegas is top city for retirees in US, study says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2023 - 6:03 am
 
The Vegas Golden Gals perform during the Aging Wellness Expo at the South Point in Las Vegas, S ...
The Vegas Golden Gals perform during the Aging Wellness Expo at the South Point in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People play pickleball at at Durango Hills Park, on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizua ...
People play pickleball at at Durango Hills Park, on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Retirees rejoice, Las Vegas is the place to be.

The city ranked first out of 112 metros in the U.S. when it comes to affordability, according to a new study from Empower, a financial services company.

The study collected data on “tax friendliness”, health care, home prices, cost of living and average yearly sunshine for its results, and Las Vegas beat out Pittsburgh, Sioux Falls, Detroit and Philadelphia.

“For those looking for their daily dose of vitamin D, Sin City ranked second for average yearly sunshine, and proved very tax-friendly, with no state income tax, and no estate or inheritance taxes,” said the report. “Additionally, Las Vegas has a thriving senior community and plenty of entertainment options.”

According to the study, retirees’ top priority when it comes to choosing where to live is cost of living, followed by how close they are to family, crime, weather and then home prices. Las Vegas ranked much lower, 75th, when it comes to most affordable cities for working age people to live.

Las Vegas is currently dealing with a shortage of affordable housing units, and its apartment sector has stalled due to high interest rates and construction costs. The city is also adding approximately 115 residents per day, most out of state people from California.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

