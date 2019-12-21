46°F
Business

Super Saturday to see Christmas shoppers in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2019 - 7:48 am
 

Retailers are getting one more chance this holiday season to entice shoppers on the last weekend before Christmas.

Roykisha Logan stopped into Fashion Show Las Vegas Friday afternoon to fix her cellphone and decided to purchase Christmas gifts for her 10-year-old daughter.

“I just started,” Logan said. “I’m normally early but this year I’m just behind.”

But Logan still was beating some of the crowds anticipated on Super Saturday — the biggest shopping day of the year, according to the National Retail Federation.

The trade organization estimates 147.8 million consumers will shop in-store and online on Super Saturday, up 10 percent from last year. That’s almost close to the number of people shopping over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend including Cyber Monday, which totaled 189.6 million shoppers.

NRF President and Chief Executive Matthew Shay said in a statement many shoppers started early, but with six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas some are feeling the pressure.

“But there is still time to catch up,” Shay said. “The last Saturday before Christmas has become the biggest shopping day of the year, and we expect an impressive turnout by procrastinators and those who just want to take advantage of really good deals.”

Retailers like Target and Macy’s still are touting holiday promotions. Fast fashion retailer Forever 21 even began offering guests 50 percent off everything in-store until Christmas Eve.

Of course, retailers like Kohl’s, Apple and Best Buy and shopping centers also are extending their hours. Fashion Show opened 8 a.m. on Monday until 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. then reopen Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

While Galleria at Sunset opened at 9 a.m. on Monday, closing at 10 p.m. The Henderson shopping center will be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. then open Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Meadows Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday and reopen Christmas Eve at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will be open the day after Christmas from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Town Square opens Monday at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and is open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Dec. 26, the outdoor shopping center will open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Final Countdown

Fashion Show Guest Service Manager Chris Williams said the center’s gift wrapping station, which ended Sunday, near Macy’s has seen an uptick in visitors Friday.

“It’s a busy time of year — people coming to Fashion Show for last minute shopping,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of gifts come from the anchor stores from Macy’s, Sur La Table, Disney and some of our housewares stores like Z Gallerie as well.”

Tania MacDavid was carrying bags from Hollister and footwear brand Dr. Martens. She said she was about halfway done with her shopping and was picking up presents for her husband and children.

“I started Black Friday,” MacDavid said, adding that last year she knocked out her shopping on Christmas Eve. “I got some stuff online so I’m just trying to finish up (at Fashion Show).”

Dervin Velasco and David Phillips said they were about 80 percent done with their Christmas shopping and were thinking of heading to Macy’s to find a gift for their grandmother.

“I feel like this year around we did our shopping a lot earlier,” Phillips said. “We started like two weeks ago because we didn’t want to be last minute shopping but we are still last minute shopping.”

But Velasco said they were more organized when it came to their Christmas shopping strategy. They had already stopped into Hot Topic, Forever 21 and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“I definitely feel like it ran a bit smoother than last year’s and more organized,” he said.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

