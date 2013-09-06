Swiss airline to launch twice-weekly flights to Las Vegas

Swiss airline Edelweiss has announced that it will launch twice weekly flights to Las Vegas starting in May.

A leisure-oriented subsidiary of German giant Lufthansa Group, most of Edelweiss’ current destinations are clustered in warm-weather spots in Southern Europe and north Africa, as well as a few in Asia and the southern part of Africa. The only other U.S. destination is Tampa, Fla., while Edelweiss includes Havana, Cuba and Vancouver, B.C., on its route map.

Starting in June, its 275-seat A330 aircraft will be reconfigured to include lie-flat seats in business class plus enhanced economy with more legroom than the rest of coach. This follows what many airlines now offer on transatlantic service.

Most roundtrips show a fare of 1,146 Swiss francs, or $1,220 at current exchange rates.

The flights will run on Mondays and Fridays.

International traffic has grown steadily in recent years at McCarran, but still amount to less than 10 percent of the total passenger count. Domestic flight schedules, by contrast, have stagnated.