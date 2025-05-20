Switch buys land near Las Vegas data centers for $15M

The company’s client roster includes big-name companies, and its facilities are fortified with high walls and armed security.

Las Vegas data-center owner Switch Ltd. has bought more land near its cluster of existing facilities.

Switch acquired 7 acres along Warm Springs Road just west of Decatur Boulevard for $15 million, property records show. The sale closed in late April.

The site is near several Switch-operated data centers, essentially big warehouses filled with computer servers and other gear needed to store clients’ data.

The company, whose facilities are fortified with high walls and armed security, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday on the land purchase.

Switch operates facilities in Nevada and other states, including Texas, Michigan and Georgia.

According to its website, Switch’s client roster features a broad spectrum of big-name companies, including Google, PayPal, Hulu, Verizon, Sony, Tesla, Trader Joe’s, Station Casinos, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment.

As of 2021, Switch had nine data centers in Las Vegas that comprised what it calls The Core Campus, with upwards of 2.3 million square feet of space and up to 311 megawatts of fully renewable power available to these facilities, according to a securities filing.

In 2022, DigitalBridge Group and IFM Investors acquired Switch in a deal valued at about $11 billion.

Switch, which had been a publicly traded company, was taken private in the deal.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.