Switch reports 19 percent increase in revenue for 2017

The company reported $378.3 million in total revenue for 2017, an increase of 19 percent year over year, according to a company statement Monday.

The Switch Data Sector houses rows of multi-cabinet heat containment chimney pods that channel computer generated heat up and out of the data center at the Switch Core Campus in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Switch's distinctive exterior wall-mounted multi-mode HVAC units (TSC HVAC) line the sides of the data center shell and use a patented technology to manage cooling and airflow in the data center at the Switch Core Campus in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Switch Data Sector houses rows of multi-cabinet heat containment chimney pods that channel computer generated heat up and out of the data center at the Switch Core Campus in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Power Distribution Corridor also known as the Switch Power Spine channels wiring and electrical power to the entire data center at the Switch Core Campus in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Controlled access turnstiles are one of many security measures utilized at the Switch Core Campus in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Switch Data Sector houses rows of multi-cabinet heat containment chimney pods that channel computer generated heat up and out of the data center at the Switch Core Campus in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas-based data center company Switch has announced earnings for all of last year and last year’s fourth quarter.

The company reported $378.3 million in total revenue for 2017, an increase of 19 percent year over year, according to a company statement Monday.

The company reported operating income of 18.8 million for 2017, a 63 percent decrease year over year.

The company spent $71.3 million in equity-based compensation as a result of Switch’s initial public offering in 2017. It was one of the largest technology IPOs of the year.

Excluding the equity-based payments, the company increased its annual operating income by 77 percent year over year.

The company had rescheduled its earnings from last week due to the market holiday on Good Friday, according to a company statement.

Fourth quarter

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Switch reported $99.3 million in total revenue, a 21 percent increase from the same period one year earlier.

The company experienced a net loss of $60.3 million, almost triple its loss for the last quarter of 2016.

Capital expenditures last year totaled $402.6 million, almost one-and-a-half times the amount of 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.