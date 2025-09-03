Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas home to new hotel

The hotel project was in the works for years and is positioned to land guests who visit Las Vegas for conventions, concerts and the like, especially in the surrounding downtown area.

Aviation rental rates, fees staying the same in Clark County, for now

The front exterior of the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The side exterior of the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The dining area at the Element within the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bartender Tawny Shoemaker creates a smoked old fashion with a signature lapse Demerara syrup drink in the Element bar within the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The front exterior of the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A small conference room in the Element within the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The front exterior of the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Staff and guests move about the front desk and main lobby of the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coffee cups are stacked and ready in the dining area of the Element within the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A piano lounge with bar in the Element within the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The windows to the pool deck can open up connected to the Element bar within the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Staff work about the front desk and main lobby of the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bartender Tawny Shoemaker shakes a drink in the Element bar within the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The dining area of the Element within the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The back corner exterior of the new AC / Element Hotel Symphony Park on Tuesday, Sept. 02, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas’ newest hotel has opened.

Developer Jackson-Shaw announced Tuesday that its dual-branded hotel in Symphony Park, the 61-acre mixed-use spread along Grand Central Parkway at Bonneville Avenue, is open for business.

The five-story, 441-room AC Hotel and Element property boasts 18,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 10,000-square-foot ballroom, as well as a restaurant and a piano lounge.

Both hotel brands are under one roof, with AC catering to business travelers and other guests while the Element is designed for extended-stay visitors.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Oct. 16.

The hotel project was in the works for years and is positioned to land guests who visit Las Vegas for conventions, concerts and the like, especially in the surrounding downtown area.

Neighbors

A former rail yard, Symphony Park is home to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Discovery Children’s Museum and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, and is across the street from World Market Center, Las Vegas’ massive furniture-showroom complex.

Mark Kirsch, general manager of the new hotel, pointed to its proximity to cultural venues, the medical clinic and a popular outlet mall, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets.

World Market Center is a particularly big neighbor that is poised to pack the hotel with guests when conventioneers come to town.

The 5 million-square-foot campus does not have big events all year long. But it showcases thousands of manufacturers and exhibitors and draws more than 50,000 attendees twice a year, according to management.

Jackson-Shaw broke ground on its project in early 2024, after the City Council approved its plans for a hotel in early 2019.

Developers also built two upscale apartment complexes in Symphony Park in recent years, and more projects have been in the works, including residential buildings, an art museum, and a medical office building.

‘Projects coming to fruition’

Las Vegas casino boss Derek Stevens owns the biggest vacant plot in Symphony Park but has not announced his plans for the site.

His parcel is separated only by train tracks from the parking garage at his towering Circa resort, and Mayor Shelley Berkley said in her State of the City address in late April that a Stevens-developed casino in Symphony Park was “in our future.”

Stevens, however, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in late April that it was too early to say what he may build on his 6.4-acre site, adding he wants to see neighboring projects take shape first.

He purchased the site in 2017, when Symphony Park had much more empty land than it does today.

“When you see all of these other projects coming to fruition … that’s going to help form, in my mind, what needs to go on to our property,” he said in an interview, the day before Berkley’s speech.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.