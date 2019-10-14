Taco Bell, BetMGM raise stakes on World Series ‘Steal a Taco’ promo

The fast-food chain’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion will allow bettors in three states to wager real money on which baseball player they believe will steal the first base of the World Series, which kicks off Oct. 22.

Pedestrians walk by the new Taco Bell Cantina in the Harmon Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sports bettors in Nevada will have the chance to win free tacos — and a bit of cash — through a new partnership between BetMGM and Taco Bell.

The fast-food chain’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion will allow bettors to wager real money on which baseball player they believe will steal the first base of the World Series, which kicks off Oct. 22.

The program is available at MGM Resorts International properties in Nevada, Mississippi and New Jersey, or via the BetMGM app in New Jersey or PlayMGM app in Nevada. BetMGM will post the prop bets Monday, offering a list of players from the four playoff teams.

“When it comes to the World Series, rooting for that first stolen base and rejoicing for free tacos has really become the game within the game,” said Will Bortz, director of brand partnerships and sponsorships at Taco Bell, in a Monday press release. “Teaming up with BetMGM to give fans a whole new way to participate in ‘Steal A Base, Steal A Taco’ felt like a natural extension for us.”

Once the first base is stolen, Taco Bell will announce a day people can cash in on one free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. Registered users on Taco Bell’s website or app can redeem their free tacos online or via mobile.

This is the seventh year Taco Bell has offered this promotion, but it is the first year with the BetMGM partnership.

“Taco Bell’s ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ promotion is one of the most talked about and engaging initiatives in all of sports, and we are thrilled to be taking part in this fun and interactive experience via our BetMGM app as well as at participating MGM Resorts,” said Matt Prevost, chief marketing officer of BetMGM’s operator Roar Digital, in the release.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.