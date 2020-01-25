Taco Bell opens more locations in Las Vegas, Henderson

One outpost opened in Las Vegas at 823 N. Rancho Dr. while the second location is in Henderson at 3581 St. Rose Parkway—bringing the total number of Taco Bell locations in the county to 14.

Doritos Locos Taco (Taco Bell via Facebook)

Taco Bell opened two more locations in Clark County this month.

The new locations are owned and operated by franchisee Diversified Restaurant Group, which operates 76 Taco Bell locations in Nevada including the Taco Bell Cantina on the Las Vegas Strip.

