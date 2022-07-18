Taco Bell unveils Nevada’s first “Go Mobile” location

The new Taco Bell "Go Mobile" location in North Las Vegas held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, July 18, 2022. The location focuses on delivery app and drive-thru orders to improve efficiency. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Diversified Restaurant Group Director of Operations Geno Woolard, left, Diversified Restaurant Group Communications and Media Manager Sierra Burke, center, and Diversified Restaurant Group Area Coach Ariana Gomez, right, at the Taco Bell Go Mobile ribbon cutting in North Las Vegas on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Diversified Restaurant Group Director of Operations Geno Woolard, third from right, and Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce Business Development Officer Art Goldberg, far left, cut the ribbon with Taco Bell employees at the new Taco Bell Go Mobile in North Las Vegas on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taco Bell employees and Geno Woolard (middle left) the director of operations at Diversified Restaurant Group, Sierra Burke (middle center) the communications and media manager for Diversified Restaurant Group and Ariana Gomez (middle right) an area coach for Diversified Restaurant Group pose for a photo at the Taco Bell Go Mobile ribbon cutting in North Las Vegas on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taco Bell and Diversified Restaurant Group employees pose for photo at the new Taco Bell "Go Mobile" location in North Las Vegas held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Diversified Restaurant Group Director of Operations Geno Woolard inside the Taco Bell Go Mobile location in North Las Vegas on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taco Bell employees working inside the new Go Mobile location in North Las Vegas on Monday, July 18, 2022. The location is focused on delivery app and drive-thru orders to improve efficiency. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taco Bell employees working inside the new Go Mobile location in North Las Vegas on Monday, July 18, 2022. The location is focused on delivery app and drive-thru orders to improve efficiency. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taco Bell employees working inside the new Go Mobile location in North Las Vegas on Monday, July 18, 2022. The location is focused on delivery app and drive-thru orders to improve efficiency. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside the Taco Bell Go Mobile location in North Las Vegas, which is focused on delivery app and drive-thru orders. July 18, 2022 (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside the Taco Bell Go Mobile location in North Las Vegas, which is focused on delivery app and drive-thru orders. July 18, 2022 (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inside the Taco Bell Go Mobile location in North Las Vegas, which is focused on delivery app and drive-thru orders. July 18, 2022 (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers at the new Taco Bell Go Mobile location can place their order at kiosks in front of the restaurant or through the drive-thru. July 18, 2022 (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There are dozens of Taco Bell locations in the Las Vegas Valley, but a new version called Taco Bell Go Mobile — the first in Nevada — opened on Monday that prioritizes delivery drivers and mobile orders.

The North Las Vegas restaurant, located on Craig Road across from Cannery Casino Resorts, doesn’t offer indoor dining, but instead has two drive-thru lanes, one for traditional drive-thru customers and the second for mobile orders from delivery apps like Grubhub.

Las Vegas-based Diversified Restaurant Group, which operates the location including the Taco Bell Cantina on the Las Vegas Strip, hopes the new format will cater to increasing demand from digital food orders.

“This Go Mobile is all about making it more efficient for the consumer,” said Diversified Restaurant Group President SG Elison.

It will act as a “designated pick-up” location for Taco Bell and serve as a pilot location for the group, according to Elison. He said Taco Bell and his restaurant group had been in discussions with food delivery companies on these locations and the reaction was very positive.

Catering to online and mobile orders is key for the future, said Elison, who estimates about 25 percent of Taco Bell orders are from delivery apps and said that number could grow to 50 percent within the next few years.

Waiting on delivery orders is a strong factor with customer satisfaction. Research in 2020 from First Orion found 50 percent of reported problems with food delivery apps revolved around late delivery. The second biggest complaint was receiving an incorrect order, which made up 37 percent of the survey’s responses.

Growing demand

Geno Woolard, director of operations at Diversified Restaurant Group, said this is Nevada’s first Go Mobile location. The next closest site is in Provo, Utah. He said there are 12 Go Mobile restaurants in the U.S.

The group chose North Las Vegas because it has a rapidly growing population — in the most recent U.S. Census data the city added just under 10,000 residents — and because all the restaurants owned by Diversified Restaurant Group are “high volume,” according to Woolard.

There is also hope that it will alleviate the demand faced by neighboring Taco Bell locations in North Las Vegas, since the Go Mobile location will handle a majority of delivery orders, said Woolard.

While the focus is on drive-thru orders, customers can still walk-up and order at kiosks in front of the restaurant and have the option to eat outside near the drive-thru lanes.

Go Mobile’s kitchen is also designed to handle orders for delivery drivers separately from drive-thru orders, according to Woolard. Separating the kitchen by order can improve operations since delivery orders are more complex and take longer to complete, he said.

“The orders are very big, what tends to happen is those drivers get stuck in that drive-thru lane, and it slows things down for our regular customers,” said Woolard. “We’re going to be able to speed up our traditional drive-thru by probably a good 30 percent.”

Elison said improving efficiency is key for Taco Bell since the goal is to have each order fulfilled in less than three and a half minutes.

He said the North Las Vegas site will be closely monitored for the next year to see how it performs. If the location performs well, more Go Mobile locations could be added in the valley.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.