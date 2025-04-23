Take a look inside the Las Vegas Valley’s first Aldi locations — PHOTOS
Two Aldi locations are opening in the Las Vegas Valley later this month, and the Review-Journal got an early look at what the stores look like on the inside.
The two stores, located at 621 Marks St. in Henderson and 2106 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, will give the first 100 customers a gift bag with Aldi-exclusive products.
The grocery chain is known for keeping its costs down by selling mostly private-label brands.