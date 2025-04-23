Take a look inside the Las Vegas Valley’s first Aldi locations — PHOTOS

Two Aldi locations are opening in the Las Vegas Valley later this month, and the Review-Journal got an early look at what the stores look like on the inside.

John Lee, Director of National Buying, Seafood, left, speaks during a media preview of ALDI Henderson at 621 Marks St. Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ALDI Henderson is shown at 621 Marks St. during a media preview Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kim Brazington, Director of National Buying, Cheese, speaks during a media preview of ALDI Henderson at 621 Marks St. Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ALDI Henderson is shown at 621 Marks St. during a media preview Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charcuterie cups are offered at ALDI Henderson at 621 Marks St. during a media preview Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bill Duesenberg, Director of National Buying, Produce, speaks during a media preview of ALDI Henderson at 621 Marks St. Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Division Vice President Shawn Eddy speaks during a media preview of ALDI Henderson at 621 Marks St. Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bill Duesenberg, Director of National Buying, Produce, speaks during a media preview of ALDI Henderson at 621 Marks St. Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the media check out the High Savers Room for lucky shoppers during a media preview of ALDI Henderson at 621 Marks St. Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ALDI Henderson is shown at 621 Marks St. during a media preview Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ALDI Henderson is shown at 621 Marks St. during a media preview Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign informing customers of the shopping car policy is shown at ALDI Henderson at 621 Marks St. during a media preview Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kim Brazington, Director of National Buying, Cheese, right, speaks during a media preview of ALDI Henderson at 621 Marks St. Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ALDI Henderson is shown at 621 Marks St. during a media preview Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The grocery store will open on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Aldi locations are opening in the Las Vegas Valley later this month, and the Review-Journal got an early look at what the stores look like on the inside.

The two stores, located at 621 Marks St. in Henderson and 2106 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, will give the first 100 customers a gift bag with Aldi-exclusive products.

The grocery chain is known for keeping its costs down by selling mostly private-label brands.