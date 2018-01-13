Take a walk through CES in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

CES has over 180,000 attendees this year in Las Vegas. Industry insiders are getting a look at over 3,900 exhibiting companies, ranging from 3-D printing to health and biotech companies.

Prabhath Bakmiwewa of California walks through Intel's 5G tunnel simulator at CES in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Chani Wiggins, right, joins other attendees in painting John Eicke, a winner of the World Championship of Living Statues, at the Polaroid booth during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jordan Alfafara of Las Vegas plays a game of ping-pong against "Forpheus," a robot created by Japanese company Omron, during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk past a display near the Canon booth during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Andrew Tropeano, left, and Michelle Ison, both of NewsWatch, try a virtual reality demonstration from Samsung during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees relax and smoke in an outdoor area during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A robot from Slightech during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Mark Guarraia of Cambridge, Mass. plays in a game of Scrabble against a robot created by Industrial Technology Research Institute during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch a drone demonstration during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees prepare to experience a virtual reality presentation by Samsung during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Howard Gordon uses a Playstation virtual reality headset while playing a game during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

An attendee at the Polaroid booth during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

An enlarged Polaroid OneStep 2 camera at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A man peers over a walkway above Desert Inn Road during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

iPal robots, a social robot companion aimed at children and the elderly, at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees pass by the Polaroid booth during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees are silhouetted as they walk through LG's "OLED Canyon" during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A man takes a photo of a display showing LG's Nano Cell displays during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Aibo, a robot dog, at the Sony booth during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees stand below a Ford advertisement during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The show floor reflected in a mirror during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A man passes the Engadget booth during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees look at the Polaroid OneStep2 camera during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees pass by the Panasonic booth during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

CES attendees walk through the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at CES on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. An estimated 180,000 people attended CES this year. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

CES attendees walk through a display of OLED TVs from LG at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. An estimated 180,000 people attended CES this year. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Jorge Contreras of Mexico looks at his phone by LG's Nano Cell display at CES in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

CES attendees walk through the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at CES on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. An estimated 180,000 people attended CES this year. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

CES attendees play an XBox game on a 150 inch Changhong Smart Cinema at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. An estimated 180,000 people attended CES this year. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Attendee's take part in Intel's autonomous vehicle simulator at CES in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

CES attendees sit in a Tesla Model X at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. An estimated 180,000 people attended CES this year. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

CES attendees walk through a display of OLED TVs from LG at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. An estimated 180,000 people attended CES this year. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

CES attendees, including Adam Malone of Santa Clara, California, browse exhibits in the Central Hall at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. An estimated 180,000 people attended CES this year. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A woman snaps a photo LG's Nano Cell display at CES in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A man walks past the TCL booth at CES in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Keith Smith of Las Vegas walks through Intel's 5G tunnel simulator at CES in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Attendees walk through the Central Hall at CES in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The first CES kicked off in 1967, with 250 exhibitors and 17,500 attendees in New York City.