Take a walk through CES in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

CES has over 180,000 attendees this year in Las Vegas.
Industry insiders are getting a look at over 3,900 exhibiting companies, ranging from 3-D printing to health and biotech companies.
The first CES kicked off in 1967, with 250 exhibitors and 17,500 attendees in New York City.
