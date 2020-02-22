Takeaways from this week in gaming

Take a listen to a recap of this week’s biggest stories and get a sneak peek at what’s coming next week.

Gamblers play blackjack at SLS Las Vegas on Thursday, May, 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

While caucus coverage may have been filling newsfeeds this week, there was also plenty of news in the gaming world.

In this episode:

Caesars lands sponsorship deal with Major League Soccer team

MGM Resorts hack affected a reported 10.6M former guests

Hilton partners with Genting’s Resorts World Las Vegas

Macao casinos can reopen this week after 15-day coronavirus closure

California tribe donates $9M to UNLV Hospitality, Law schools

