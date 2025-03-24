Talks with developer for former Henderson casino site fall apart

City officials are still pursuing plans to transform the 35-acre property but did not provide a detailed explanation on why negotiations fell through.

A presentation is given about an option for a site development plan for the former Fiesta Henderson casino site at Valley View Recreation Center on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerial photo of Fiesta Henderson on Monday, April 27, 2020. The hotel-casino has since been demolished. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Heavy equipment is seen near the front entrance to Fiesta Henderson on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The hotel-casino has since been demolished. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The former Fiesta Henderson casino site off Interstate 11 and the 215 Beltway. (City of Henderson)

After buying a former casino site for more than $30 million, the city of Henderson has hit a roadblock in its push to redevelop the property.

City officials announced that negotiations with developer Woodbury Corp. for a project on the former Fiesta Henderson site fell apart. The city noted that it’s still pursuing plans to transform the 35-acre spread but did not provide a detailed explanation on why its talks with Woodbury fell through.

The city’s exclusive negotiating agreement with the developer expired Feb. 20, and despite “best efforts and good-faith discussions over the past several months, the two parties have been unable to come to a definitive agreement regarding the future development, purchase and use of the property,” according to a post on the city’s website.

As a result, the city added, the negotiating agreement has automatically lapsed, and both sides “are now fully released from any further obligations under its terms.”

City officials did not immediately provide additional comments Monday. Salt Lake City-based Woodbury did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Henderson City Council in late 2022 approved the city’s $32 million purchase of the property along Lake Mead Parkway at the 215 Beltway-Interstate 11 interchange, with plans to develop a recreational sports complex.

It bought the site from Station Casinos parent Red Rock Resorts after the locals-focused casino chain demolished the hotel.

In January 2024, the city announced that it was looking to pick a developer for the site, and then in August, it named Woodbury as the developer-of-choice, saying the company’s proposal and design aligned with city officials’ and residents’ vision.

Later that month, Henderson city council members, acting as the city’s redevelopment agency, approved entering a 180-day exclusive negotiation agreement with the developer.

Woodbury’s site plan included restaurants, retail, hotels, residential, medical office space and an indoor sporting complex, city records show.

Even though talks with Woodbury fell apart, the city said its redevelopment agency “remains focused on advancing the next phase of development.”

The agency will keep pursuing “key components” for the site, including an indoor recreational facility and a hotel, city officials said.

A request-for-qualifications to bring in a hotel partner will be released shortly, and discussions with an operator for the envisioned recreational center are underway, the city said, adding it expects to finalize the terms of that deal by this summer.

