Target, Costco making changes to cope with demand

Target is reducing store hours nationwide effective Wednesday as well as reserving the first hour for “vulnerable” shoppers, joining measures some other retailers have adopted.

Empty shelves are seen at Target off Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way in Las Vegas, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stores will close at 9 p.m. and the first hour will be for seniors only, stated a company news release posted Wednesday.

“We’ll reduce hours and close all stores by 9 p.m. daily. This will help us as we replenish and deeply clean our stores for our guests,” the release stated. “It builds on measures we shared earlier this month, including enhanced cleaning and more staffing for in-demand services that support social distancing, like order pickup and drive up.

“We’ll also reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.”

Target said it is also fast-tracking the flow of products that are in highest demand, including food, medicine and other essentials.

“Target will continue to maintain limitations on in-demand items and respectfully ask all guests to consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly so more families can find the products they need.”

Costco

Craig Jelinek, Costco Wholesale CEO and president, said on the company’s website that it, “is firmly committed to the health and safety of our members and employees, and serving our communities. We are closely monitoring the changing situation, and complying with public health guidance. “

“As many of you have noticed, we’ve experienced a surge of business during this time. As a result, we’ve taken steps to control the number of members in our warehouses and asked that members and employees practice social distancing. We’ve also reduced some services.

We’ve increased our protocols in sanitizing surfaces, including shopping cart handles, merchandise shelves, front-end belts and registers. Limits have been implemented on certain items to help ensure more members are able to access the merchandise they want and need. Our buyers and suppliers are working to ensure in-demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites are available in our warehouses.

