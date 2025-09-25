75°F
Target hiring 500 employees for the holiday season in Las Vegas area

Target is looking to hire over 500 employees across the Las Vegas Valley for the holiday season ...
Target is looking to hire over 500 employees across the Las Vegas Valley for the holiday season. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Target is looking to hire over 500 employees across the Las Vegas Valley for the holiday season.

Target has started hiring seasonal employees to support operations from November to January, the retailer said. Target stores throughout the valley are hiring for all positions, including cashiers and reorganizing and replenishing the sales floor and drive up delivery.

Starting wages range anywhere from $15–$24 an hour depending on role and location. Employee benefits include a 10 percent discount and 20 percent off wellness items, which can be stacked with Target Circle Card’s 5 percent off, access to 24/7 virtual health care and mental health support and early pay access, all starting on day one.

Additionally, job seekers can also apply to join the retailer’s fleet of 43,000 on-demand employees, who pick up shifts based on what works for their schedule.

According to Target spokesperson Chris Limberis, more than half of seasonal employees are hired as a regular team member and 20 percent of field leaders started in seasonal roles.

