Target launches same-day grocery pickup in Southern Nevada

Target is launching same-day grocery pickup in Southern Nevada and other areas of the country amid mounting coronavirus infections.

The Minneapolis-based retail giant announced Tuesday it is offering fresh and frozen food pickup in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Houston, Philadelphia and many other cities.

It did not provide specific store locations but said the service gives shoppers an “easy, free and contactless way to get what they need, at a time when people are looking for safer ways to shop for essentials.”

Groceries can be retrieved curbside or in the store within a few hours of buying them online, according to Target.

The big-box chain had said June 25 it planned to offer grocery pickup in more than 400 stores by the end of that month.

It has now brought the service to an additional 600-plus locations as part of its eventual goal of having grocery pickup in 1,500 stores.

