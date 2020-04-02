Target to monitor, meter store traffic to promote social distancing

Target stores announced Thursday it will implement new safety measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, according to a company news release.

Shoppers line up for Target's early hours at the N Stephanie Street location in Henderson on Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Target stores announced Thursday it will implement new safety measures to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a company news release.

Among its nearly 1,900 locations across the nation, the Minneapolis-based company has 10 stores in Las Vegas, three in Henderson and one in North Las Vegas.

Beginning Saturday, the stores will monitor and possibly limit consumer traffic. The company also will supply its associates in stores and distribution centers with face masks and gloves to wear at work, while continuing to encourage healthy hygiene habits as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.

The company had instituted such measures as rigorous cleaning routines at its stores and distribution centers; social distancing measures like floor signage to encourage guests and team members to remain 6 feet apart; Plexiglass partitions at all registers; and contactless order pickup and home delivery.

Other directives from Target include:

— Donating an additional 2 million KN95 respirator masks to the medical community. It will continue to explore ways to secure additional inventory for those in critical need.

— Investing more than $300 million, including higher hourly wages for front-line team members through at least May 2, which amounts to $240-$480 per team member. Also, for the first time, Target’s paying out bonuses to the 20,000 team leads who manage individual departments in stores.

— Extending benefits to team members, including waiving Target’s absenteeism policy, offering quarantine pay for 14 days and confirmed illness pay at 100 percent for 14 days, and making backup care available to all team members.

— Offering the opportunity to team members who are 65 or older, considered among the most vulnerable by the CDC, or are pregnant to take a fully paid leave for up to 30 days.

— Offering dedicated shopping hours so front-line team members can purchase the essentials they and their families need.

