Target to open store on Las Vegas Strip

Retail giant Target will open a 20,000-square-foot store inside the former Smith Wollensky building on the Las Vegas Strip.

A rendering of a Target store set to open on the Las Vegas Strip in 2020. (Target)

Retail giant Target will open a 20,000-square-foot store inside the former Smith & Wollensky building on the Las Vegas Strip.

The store should open at the building north of the MGM Grand on Las Vegas Boulevard in 2020, according to a statement Wednesday.

The store will sell essentials, beauty products, tourist merchandise, apparel and grab-and-go food and beverages.

Customers can also buy items online and pick them up at the store in an hour. The store will hire about 150 people.

Smith & Wollensky closed its steakhouse north of Las Vegas Boulevard and Park Avenue in May 2017 after 19 years.

The restaurant closed the same month Jordache jeans founders the Nakash family and New York investment firm Gindi Capital bought the Smith & Wollensky building for $59.5 million.

The restaurant announced its closure before the partnership finalized its purchase. The group also owns Showcase Mall, best known for its a giant Coca-Cola bottle and M&M’s, on Las Vegas Boulevard just north of Tropicana Avenue.

The restaurant auctioned off decor items. In June, Smith & Wollensky announced a new location on the Strip.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

36.104696, -115.172575