Target, Trader Joe’s closing on Easter to give workers ‘needed rest’

If you’re planning an Easter feast, you may want to plan ahead. Several major national chains will be giving employees a chance to get a break on Easter Sunday.

Shoppers line up for Target's early hours at the N Stephanie Street location in Henderson on Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020. Target said it will close all stores for Easter Sunday, a regular procedure. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Trader Joe’s announced its stores will be closed on Easter Sunday to “give our incredible crew members a much-needed day of rest.”

Target also confirmed its stores will be closed, adding that is normal for Easter.

A Lowe’s spokesman said the company plans to have its stores open on Easter.

