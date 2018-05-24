Taxi ridership, revenue continued to fall in April

Taxicab ridership and revenue continued to plummet last month in Southern Nevada, according to figures released this week.

Taxis line up at McCarran Airport. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

More than 1.54 million taxi trips were reported in April, a 8.8 percent drop from the same period in 2017, the Nevada Taxicab Authority reported.

The region’s 16 certified taxicab companies reported a combined $27.2 million in revenue last month, down 10.2 percent from April 2017.

Year-to-date, 6.17 million taxi trips were logged during the first four months of 2018, down 12.8 percent from the same period last year. During that time, revenues were down 14 percent at $98 million.

The local taxicab industry has reported monthly declines in revenue and ridership ever since so-called transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft were legally allowed to operate in Southern Nevada in September 2015.

