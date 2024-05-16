Taxi surcharges to be in place during EDC in Las Vegas

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) attendees planning to take a taxicab to and from the the event should be aware of steep surcharges that will be in place throughout the weekend.

A fan waits for traffic to move in the Las Vegas Speedway parking lot after the Electric Daisy Carnival ended on Monday, June 22, 2015. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to the Nevada Taxicab Authority, surcharges will be in place during the following times for this weekend’s EDC in Las Vegas:

Friday, May 17 at 3 p.m. through Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 18 at 3 p.m. through Sunday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 19 3 p.m. through Monday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

The Taxicab Authority advised that there will be a $40 per trip fee on every trip ending at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Additionally, there will be a $60 per trip fee on every trip that starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.