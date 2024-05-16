84°F
Taxi surcharges to be in place during EDC in Las Vegas

A fan waits for traffic to move in the Las Vegas Speedway parking lot after the Electric Daisy Carnival ended on Monday, June 22, 2015. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 9:09 am
 

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) attendees planning to take a taxicab to and from the the event should be aware of steep surcharges that will be in place throughout the weekend.

According to the Nevada Taxicab Authority, surcharges will be in place during the following times for this weekend’s EDC in Las Vegas:

Friday, May 17 at 3 p.m. through Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 18 at 3 p.m. through Sunday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 19 3 p.m. through Monday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

The Taxicab Authority advised that there will be a $40 per trip fee on every trip ending at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Additionally, there will be a $60 per trip fee on every trip that starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

