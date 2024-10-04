Tech company getting $213K in tax abatements to bring jobs to Nevada

The California technology company plans to open a commercial facility that will create 55 jobs in Nevada in the first five years, state officials said.

Clairity Technology, a carbon dioxide removal company, is bringing its first commercial facility to Southern Nevada after state tax incentives were approved by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Culver City, California-based technology company plans to open its first commercial facility in Southern Nevada after receiving tax abatements from the state.

Clairity Technology, a carbon dioxide removal company, was approved for $213,481 in tax abatements and is expected to create 55 jobs within the first five years, with an average hourly wage of $34.25, according to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The company will make a $2.5 million capital investment in Southern Nevada over the first two years and will generate $4.4 million in new taxes over the next 10 years, according to GOED.

The location of the facility and the timeline for construction were not disclosed.

Once completed, the facility will bring engineering jobs to Nevada, including mechanical engineering technician and material scientist positions.

Clairity Technology develops systems for direct air capture of atmospheric carbon dioxide and plans to bring the first end-to-end direct air capture and carbon storage project to Nevada. The project could remove 2,500 tons of carbon dioxide per year and generate over 1,000 liters of water per day.

The technology is carbon-negative and is designed to bring potable water to local communities, while removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

