Tech firms will soon have new downtown coworking space

A downtown coworking space created by the city of Las Vegas is getting a second outpost in the next few months and it has already landed two tenants.

This Sept. 25, 2019, file photo shows the International Innovation Center @ Vegas in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The International Innovation Center II @ Vegas is at 801 S. Main St. in the former Western Cab Co. building now called The Herbert. The center is expected to officially open in the second quarter of this year, according to a news release.

Like the original center at 300 S. Fourth St., the second location will serve as a business incubator for tech companies developing smart technologies that align with the city’s initiatives such as workforce development and public safety.

“We already have companies lining up for space at our second Innovation Center,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a statement. “Our Innovation Centers further enhance the city’s appeal as a great place to develop and test new, cutting-edge technologies that will ultimately uplift quality of life.”

The 7,000-square-foot space can accommodate up to eight tech companies and is already home to firms Safe Arbor and CKI Locker. Each company has its own pod that includes a number of hot desks, or unassigned seating.

Companies can apply for a lease at the Innovation Center for a period of three to 12 months during a pilot period where they work with the city. If their test project is successful, the technology may be considered for deployment by the city of Las Vegas.

Once a company’s lease is done, it can work with the city’s Economic and Urban Development Department to secure a new office space in the area.

