60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Business

Tech firms will soon have new downtown coworking space

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2022 - 11:06 am
 
This Sept. 25, 2019, file photo shows the International Innovation Center @ Vegas in Las Vegas. ...
This Sept. 25, 2019, file photo shows the International Innovation Center @ Vegas in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A downtown coworking space created by the city of Las Vegas is getting a second outpost in the next few months and it has already landed two tenants.

The International Innovation Center II @ Vegas is at 801 S. Main St. in the former Western Cab Co. building now called The Herbert. The center is expected to officially open in the second quarter of this year, according to a news release.

Like the original center at 300 S. Fourth St., the second location will serve as a business incubator for tech companies developing smart technologies that align with the city’s initiatives such as workforce development and public safety.

“We already have companies lining up for space at our second Innovation Center,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a statement. “Our Innovation Centers further enhance the city’s appeal as a great place to develop and test new, cutting-edge technologies that will ultimately uplift quality of life.”

The 7,000-square-foot space can accommodate up to eight tech companies and is already home to firms Safe Arbor and CKI Locker. Each company has its own pod that includes a number of hot desks, or unassigned seating.

Companies can apply for a lease at the Innovation Center for a period of three to 12 months during a pilot period where they work with the city. If their test project is successful, the technology may be considered for deployment by the city of Las Vegas.

Once a company’s lease is done, it can work with the city’s Economic and Urban Development Department to secure a new office space in the area.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County COVID-19 cases, positivity rates continue to decline
Clark County COVID-19 cases, positivity rates continue to decline
2
Nevada home health aides to receive $500
Nevada home health aides to receive $500
3
Former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Rose dies
Former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Rose dies
4
Las Vegas judge resigns, citing need to care for her family
Las Vegas judge resigns, citing need to care for her family
5
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
SoFi Stadium is seen before Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Ph ...
N.J, Illinois report heavy betting on Super Bowl
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

New Jersey’s sportsbooks kept $7.8 million after winning bets and other expenses were paid out, down from the $11.3 million they kept from last year’s Super Bowl.