Tech giant leases office space in Summerlin

The company has secured approvals to provide internet service in Southern Nevada and now has a local corporate outpost.

An aerial photo shows a Google data center on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Google Fiber signed a lease for office space in Meridian, seen here, an office complex in Las Vegas' Summerlin community. (Howard Hughes Holdings)

A sign is displayed on a Google building at its campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Google Fiber has leased office space in Summerlin after securing approvals to provide internet service in Southern Nevada.

Howard Hughes Holdings, developer of Las Vegas’ Summerlin master-planned community, announced Wednesday that Google Fiber plans to occupy space in its Meridian office complex, near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way, in spring 2026.

The landlord did not disclose the square footage.

GFiber, as it’s called, is owned by Silicon Valley internet-search giant Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

Summerlin’s developer announced in fall 2022 that it broke ground on the suburban office complex now called Meridian. It comprises two three-story buildings connected by a ground-floor lobby and boasts around 147,600 square feet of total space.

The project, which opened last year, was 40 percent leased by the end of June, said a spokesperson for the developer.

Clark County commissioners in February 2024 approved a franchise agreement with Google Fiber to service certain unincorporated areas of the county.

The Las Vegas City Council in June 2024 also approved a franchise agreement with Google Fiber to provide services such as broadband internet within city limits.

Both agreements were non-exclusive. GFiber’s website says its internet service to Las Vegas is “coming soon.”

Google also operates a data center in Henderson. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved more than $25 million in tax breaks for the facility in 2018, the year before Google held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project on Warm Springs Road west of Boulder Highway.

